York city leaders to discuss 'vicious dog ordinance' after December attack

York City Council members will hear about vicious dog ordinances during Tuesday’s council meeting following the December 2016 attack of a 71-year-old man.

Police said Buddy Owens, 71, was bitten repeatedly by two dogs while fixing a Christmas decoration in his yard December 11. Owens is now out of the hospital and recovering, according to family members.

The owners were cited for leash violations. One of the animals had to be euthanized after being shot by a police officer.

In the days after the incident, York Mayor Eddie Lee told WBTV he wanted city leaders to take a look at a vicious dog ordinance.

Tuesday, council members will hear more from the city manager, who Lee tasked with studying ordinances from other cities in South Carolina.

“A whole neighborhood was terrorized, these dogs were not leashed,” Lee said.

The city of York previously considered a vicious dog ordinance, but the city attorney advised against one that was breed specific, Lee said.

Since then, Lee said there have been dozens of attacks across the country, including the one that left Owens with a mangled arm.

“He told me he used those arms to make sure he didn’t have the dogs attack his neck, and he was very scared that that was going to happen,” Lee said.

Lee said he wants to increase fines and penalties for owners who leave aggressive dogs unsupervised.

“We have leashes for a reason and we have pens for a reason and we want our neighborhoods to be safe and our children to be safe,” Lee said.

Those who rescue pitbull and pitbull mixes are quick to defend the animals.

“I just don’t believe that a dog was born vicious,” said Kimberly Henson with Richardson Rescue.

Henson said a dog’s environment and owner can play a big role in how the animals act. She doesn’t support a breed-restrictive ordinance.

“It’s just like the bully breeds are being kind of picked on themselves. There’s been people bit by a Chihuahua - are we going to ban Chihuahuas?” Henson asked.

Someone from Richardson Rescue plans to be at Tuesday’s council meeting. Henson pointed to a recent case where several pitbulls were rescued from fighting. She said many of the dogs are now living with families who have children.

“It’s very sad that it happened. We don’t know what actually provoked the whole situation,” Henson said.

One of the dog’s owners from the Owens attack told WBTV that the animals were typically kept in a fenced-in backyard or in the house with family. He said the dogs had not been aggressive before.

Lee is hopeful that city leaders will consider an ordinance change. He said the city attorney is shifting through specifics.

“We’ll see exactly what we need to do to make sure we have the strongest, the most legally-enforceable ordinance that we can possibly have on the books here in the city of York,” Lee said.

Tuesday’s York City Council meeting begins at 6 p.m. at York City Hall.

