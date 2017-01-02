Teen shot on Filbert Street in Salisbury

A teen was shot in Salisbury Monday afternoon, according to officials.

The shooting happened just after 4 p.m. on Filbert Street, which runs between Roy Street and Ackert Avenue.

Police say the victim, 17-year-old Tamin Kenyon Benjamin, was standing outside when he was shot in the leg. Benjamin was taken to Novant Health Rowan Medical Center in a personal vehicle.

Officers have not said if anyone is being sought in connection to the shooting. Investigators had a large area of Filbert Street taped off after the shooting was reported.

Police do not have a description of the parties involved in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245, or tips may b e submitted online at http://tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org

