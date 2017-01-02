New CMS superintendent believes literacy is the new civil right

New Charlotte-Mecklenburg School (CMS) Superintendent Dr. Clayton Wilcox has revealed his top priority when he starts his new job on July 1 - literacy.

Wilcox mentioned it on the district's Twitter feed. He believes literacy is the new struggle.

"I have said several times in this community, and I hope it doesn't get misconstrued, that the new civil rights is literacy - being able to read well," the new superintendent said.

Wilcox wants to tackle literacy head-on. He said students cannot survive in this world if they struggle to read and comprehend.

"It's in no way to minimize the struggle of the Civil Rights Movement," Wilcox said, "but what it is to say in the 21st Century, all of our kids - whether they are white, black, brown, or if they come from another country - and they are having trouble with their language. If they are not articulate readers, speakers, thinkers, reviewers, they are going to have a hard time being successful."

CMS test scores from 2015-2016 show some students are not performing when it comes to reading. Results show only 58.5% of CMS 3rd graders are reading on grade level. The scores also show 56.2% of CMS 8th graders are reading on grade level.

Dee Rankin is the executive director of Future Leaders. He works with about 150 CMS middle and high schoolers each year for an after-school program. The program helps the students to succeed in school.

Rankin saw the video where the new superintendent called literacy the new civil right.

"I think it is a bold statement," Rankin said. "When I first heard it being the new civil right, it rubbed me the wrong way."

Rankin said he is glad Wilcox stated he didn't want to take anything away from the Civil Rights Movement. Since Charlotte's new top educator said that, Rankin now believes the struggle is to get kids to read on grade level. He admits the district needs to be intentional if they want literacy test scores to improve.

"Literacy is almost like the new fight to reduce some of the socio-economic gaps, some of the achievement gaps," he said. "We have to attack some of those things as so as our ancestors did with the civil rights."

Rankin believes getting kids to read, write, comprehend and articulate will be a tough assignment. He believes the new CMS leader will have to change some things to make literacy happen for all.

"You can't use cookie cutter curriculums and teach it the same way at the schools," Rankin said. "We know literacy is being taught, just maybe the approach maybe different - it needs to be different."

Rankin also believes K-8 schools make it harder for administrators to focus on literacy.

Wilcox will be in Charlotte on January 10 to sign his contract. After signing, he will meet with the community to share his vision and to connect with them.

