Cooper sworn in as NC governor minutes into New Year

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper took his oath of office minutes after 12 a.m. Sunday to get an early start amid bitter partisan politics.

The Democrat was sworn in as the state's 75th governor nearly a week before his public inauguration ceremony. A small group of family, friends and colleagues joined him.

"It is the honor of my life to be your governor, who will work for all of North Carolina,” Cooper said. “I pledge to give my very best to the people of this great state of North Carolina, the state I love and where I have spent my life.”

State Chief Justice Mark Martin administered the oath in the short ceremony not far from where revelers gathered in downtown Raleigh to celebrate the new year, in the state's historic Capitol building.

Secretary of State Elaine Marshall delivered welcoming remarks, followed by a prayer from by Dr. Art Ross, Cooper's former pastor.

“It is an incredible honor and privilege to serve as the governor of this great state, and I will work to be a governor of all of North Carolina. I love this state. It is the place where I grew up. It is the place where I have worked and worshipped and studied. It is the place where I have lived all of my life,” Cooper said.

A Cooper aide has said the governor wants to get started on gubernatorial duties following a transition period shortened by a protracted debate over vote-counting in his close race with outgoing Republican Gov. Pat McCrory.

The state's GOP-controlled Legislature passed new laws during December special sessions that will limit Cooper's power.

“I recognize the solemn duty that has been placed upon me and the opportunity that the people of this state have given to me. I am honored, and I am grateful," Cooper said.

Public inauguration events will take place on Jan. 6 and 7.

