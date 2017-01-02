Hwy 74 in Matthews reopens after flooding causes lane closures - | WBTV Charlotte

Hwy 74 in Matthews reopens after flooding causes lane closures

MATTHEWS, NC (WBTV) -

Several lanes were closed on Highway 74 in Matthews Monday due to flooding. 

The Matthews Fire Department said Hwy 74 was down to one lane in both directions between Sam Newell Road and Windsor Square. By 10:50 a.m., all lanes were back open. 

Officials advise drivers to continue using caution when traveling through the area. 

Idlewild Road and Monroe Road were used as alternate routes. 

Rainfall is expected to continue falling in the Charlotte area through Tuesday morning, with a few breaks in between.

