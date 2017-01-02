East Charlotte apartment complex fire under investigation - | WBTV Charlotte

East Charlotte apartment complex fire under investigation

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A fire broke out at an apartment laundromat in east Charlotte Monday morning. 

It happened at an apartment complex in the 7000 block of Barrington Drive. 

The Charlotte Fire Department says heavy smoke was showing from the area when firefighters arrived. 

The fire chief says no one was injured in the fire. 

The cause remains under investigation. 

