East Charlotte apartment complex fire under investigation

A fire broke out at an apartment laundromat in east Charlotte Monday morning.

It happened at an apartment complex in the 7000 block of Barrington Drive.

The Charlotte Fire Department says heavy smoke was showing from the area when firefighters arrived.

Structure Fire; 7015 Barrington Dr; laundromat at apartment complex; heavy smoke showing; Station 23's area; DGist### — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) January 2, 2017

The fire chief says no one was injured in the fire.

The cause remains under investigation.

