Dale Earnhardt Jr. weds fiancee Amy Reimann

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is a bachelor no more.

NASCAR’s most popular driver told his Twitter followers that he married fiancee Amy Reimann on Saturday.

Happily married!!! What an amazing experience. Looking forward to the rest of our lives @Amy_Reimann. #honeymooners pic.twitter.com/jepHaBiOGA — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) January 1, 2017

After accepting his 14th-consecutive National Motorsports Press Association Most Popular Driver award in Las Vegas in early December, Earnhardt announced his plans to marry Reimann on New Year’s Eve.

“Amy spilled the beans tonight that we’re getting married on New Year's Eve,” Earnhardt said at the time, according to NASCAR.com. “I’m really excited and have enjoyed going through the process. I’ve never been married before and I'm excited to be marrying Amy."

Earnhardt, 42, and Reimann became engaged during a trip to Germany in June 2015.

Looking forward to the rest of my life with this amazing girl. https://t.co/EuGZbCVynM — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) June 17, 2015

Reimann is an interior designer and native of Texas.

In post-race interviews after his win at Talladega Superspeedway in May 2015, Earnhardt reflected on what Reimann has meant to him.

Before they began dating, Earnhardt said, he was much more reluctant to attend functions both at home and on race weekends at the track, according to Fox Sports. Reimann has helped him become more sociable, the network reported.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Earnhardt recounted how much he missed Reimann when the pair decided she wouldn’t attend the Talladega race and she would instead get things done around their Mooresville home.

“I was miserable that she wasn’t here,” he told the AP at Talladega. “It just proves to me how much she means to me and how important she is to me. She’s been a big help in getting me out of my shell.”

Earnhardt talked about how he spent so many years holed up in his motor home at the race track, how he turned down many invitations to parties or events just to sit at his computer and online race, according to the AP.

“I thought I was having fun, but I was really miserable,” he said. “She’s made my life a whole lot more enjoyable and showed me how to have fun and showed me there’s a lot more to life.”

At the Daytona 500 Media Day in February 2015, Earnhardt Jr. admitted to a phobia about rings and other jewelry, calling them “creepy,” but he didn’t let that get in the way of his proposal.

He said he and Reimann talked about what might happen down the road if they got married. Earnhardt had no plans to give in, saying in February 2015 that he wouldn’t wear a ring but would get Reimann one if she wanted.



