WEATHER: Rainy, unsettled start to the week

More rain ahead...

After a wet Sunday, today will be much the same. Rain from overnight ensures the commute will be a wet one. At least winter weather won't be an issue though. With daybreak temperatures staying in the upper 40s to low 50s, what falls will be all rain. We may see a bit of a break in the rain by the afternoon as highs recover to the mid 50s.

Another round of rain will come this way tonight and Tuesday morning. Again, there could be periods of heavy rain. Lows on Tuesday will be in the 50s with highs in the 60s. The rain should begin to move out by afternoon and we will stay dry through Wednesday, when highs will be in the upper 50s.

Where we go from there is the big question. A new pattern is setting up to bring colder weather for the second half of the week. There is at least the possibility of a few waves of energy, which could produce some precipitation. As of now, there are no favored times for the recipe so we can't pinpoint when or even if there will be winter weather, but it is something we are closely monitoring and will keep you posted throughout the week.

Have a great Monday!

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

