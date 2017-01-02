WEATHER: Rainy, unsettled start to the week

Large hail is possible, but the primary threat will once again be damaging high winds with a slightly elevated risk of tornadoes.More >>
Police say Nikkia Cooper, who is now facing murder charges, called police from Washington, D.C. after 63-year-old Curtis Atkinson St. and 62-year-old Ruby Atkinson were found dead inside their Charlotte home Sunday.More >>
A second teenager, believed to be on the run, is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the killing of a 14-year-old Charlotte girl found shot at a Gaston County park Monday afternoon.More >>
With a heightened severe weather risk across the WBTV viewing area tonight, NOW is the time to prepare and make sure you have a way to receive severe weather alerts and information.More >>
Charlotte-Douglas tweeted about the ground stop around noon, asking travelers to check their flight status.More >>
