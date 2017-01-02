Victim identified in Charlotte's first homicide of the year

A man was shot and killed in southeast Charlotte early Monday morning, marking the city's first homicide of the year.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said they were called to an assault around 12:05 a.m. in the 6500 block of Monroe Road. When officers arrived they found a man, later identified as 22-year-old Natanael Jose Rodriguez, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Aaron Ward lives on the floor right above where the shooting happened. He thought it was a party going on downstairs, and didn't think much of it at first.

"I heard the four bangs in succession, then I heard like a door slam, or something fall to the ground," Ward said. "I look outside, there's police everywhere. They wheeled a gentleman out, and he didn't look good."

Medic took Rodriguez to Carolinas Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead. Detectives are still investigating, and believe Rodriguez knew his shooter.

The first homicide of 2017 came a day earlier than the first homicide of 2016.

In 2016, detectives investigated 67 homicides. That's up from the 60 the year before. It's also the most they've had in seven years.

Ward said it's discouraging that this year's first homicide came so early, and he hopes it doesn't mean the violence in 2016 carries over into the new year.

"Not a great way to start the year, especially for the poor guy that passed. It's brutal. We were on the police scanner immediately after it happened, just trying to figure out what was going on. It's devastating," Ward said.

Anyone with additional information about the homicide is asked to call homicide detectives at 704-432-TIPS.

