Rainy day ahead, first homicide for CLT in 2017

Let's start with the rain. Storm 3 is on the road and it is a First Alert weather day. It is a messy morning out there and I just peeked at Al Conklin's radar...looks like it isn't going to stop any time soon. We'll check with Al to see when the heaviest rain will fall and when it will move out of here.

Charlotte has recorded its first homicide of the year. While you were sleeping a man was shot to death on Monroe Road. Our Micah Smith is talking to investigators right now but it looks like the victim and the person who shot him knew one another. Micah tell us what CMPD is telling her.

Convicted Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof is back in a courtroom today for a competency hearing. Tomorrow is his sentencing - what today's proceedings could have on that is something we're talking about today.

ISIS has claimed responsibility for another attack this morning, calling a nightclub shooter a "heroic soldier".

And some new laws go into effect today that you need to know about!

