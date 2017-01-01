Fire sparks house in south Charlotte - | WBTV Charlotte

Fire sparked at a house in south Charlotte Sunday evening.

The fire start around 5:30 p.m. at 16121 Wright's Ferry,

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the house.

According to officials, firefighters controlled the fire in 18 minutes and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

