Novant Health Rowan Medical welcomes first baby of 2017

Shown presenting a welcome basket to Jahmir on behalf of Smart Start Rowan with items that promote reading and early learning are (l-r) Amy brown, director of Smart Start Rowan and Toi Degree, Smart Start Rowan board chair (holding Jahmir)

From Novant Health Rowan Medical Center: Novant Health Rowan Medical Center’s first baby of 2017 is Jahmir Aayan Hancock born at 4:35 a.m. January 1, and delivered by Dr. Michael Mills.

Jahmir came into the world weighing in at 6 lbs 13 ounces and measuring 20 inches long.

Parents are Kiilantra Mashore and Jacob Hancock of Salisbury. Other family members welcoming Jahmir are one year old brother, Jachellius “King” Hancock and Aunt Atavia Mashore.

Smart Start Rowan’s vision is that every child will receive the education, nurturing and support needed to provide the foundation for them to grow into healthy, productive citizens. The organization builds brighter futures by early care and education, family support, health and safety and literacy.

