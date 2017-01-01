Panthers year of ‘missed opportunities’ on full display in loss to Bucs

CHARLOTTE, NC (Jourdan Rodrigue/ The Charlotte Observer) - If the phrase “missed opportunities” has been the summation of the Panthers’ 2016 season, it was on full display in a 17-16 loss in Carolina’s finale at Tampa Bay on Sunday.

Although Carolina stood firm on a third down in the red zone to hold Tampa Bay to a field goal, and struck back with a 2-yard punch-in by running back Jonathan Stewart, the game got sluggish in a hurry as each team gifted the other ample chances to capitalize.

Rookie James Bradberry kept the momentum going with an acrobatic pick (his second of the year) late in the first quarter and was hassled out of bounds at the Tampa Bay 16-yard line.

But the Panthers followed up Bradberry’s big play with a blown assignment up front that led to a sack on quarterback Cam Newton, and got pushed back to a long third-and-29.

To add to that particular missed opportunity, kicker Graham Gano was wide right on the resulting 45-yard field goal attempt.

But Wes Horton stripped quarterback Jameis Winston on the Buccaneers first drive of the second quarter, and rookie Vernon Butler recovered to bring back the Panthers’ momentum.

Once again, Newton was sacked (this time on third down), and Carolina had to punt.

Wide receiver Philly Brown got out-muscled on a deep pass from Newton midway through the second quarter and Keith Tandy came down with the pick.

The Bucs had a chance to score late in the half, but kicker Roberto Aguayo missed a 46-yard field goal. Gano missed a 58-yard field goal attempt wide left to end the half.

Tampa Bay corner Brent Grimes picked off quarterback Cam Newton on the second play of the second half and took it to the end zone to put the Buccaneers up 10-7.

Gano squeezed a 54-yarder through the uprights to tie the game midway through the third period. But as the Panthers drove and the final seconds of the period ticked away, Newton threw his third pick of the day, and the second deep ball was intercepted by Tandy.

On the following Bucs drive, defensive end Kony Ealy sacked Winston to hold Tampa to a field goal, which was then blocked (apparently by Kawann Short) and recovered by Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson. The following drive resulted in a missed 36-yard attempt by Gano.

Winston got the go-ahead touchdown with a pass to receiver Mike Evans to bump the Bucs up 17-10 with 3:13 left to play.

Newton connected with receiver Kelvin Benjamin for a five-yard touchdown with 17 seconds left, but the two-point conversion attempt failed as tight end Greg Olsen slipped on his route.

Three who mattered

Rookies: Bradberry and Butler were both key in making big plays early for the Panthers, with a pick and a fumble recovery, respectively. Unfortunately for them, Carolina’s offense could not respond with points either time.

Graham Gano: Gano missed two field goals in the first half (one a 46-yard attempt and one a 58-yard attempt), which put him at seven misses on the season – a season-high while in Carolina. He made a 54-yarder in the third quarter to tie the game at 10-all. He then missed a 36-yarder in the fourth quarter that would have been the go-ahead score.

Cam Newton: Newton was perfect on his first four passes of the game but finished 18 for 32 with 237 yards, a touchdown and three picks, one of which was returned for a touchdown.

Observations

The Panthers wore “BD” decals on the backs of their helmets on Sunday to honor the memory of former special teams coordinator Bruce DeHaven, who died last week after a courageous fight with cancer. He was 68.

Backup quarterback Derek Anderson (illness) and defensive end Charles Johnson (hamstring, foot) were inactive Sunday. Linebacker Jeremy Cash, linebacker Luke Kuechly, offensive tackle Dan France, defensive tackle Paul Soliai and running back Cameron Artis-Payne were all healthy scratches.

Free agent Mario Addison extended his season sack total to 9 1/2 in the third quarter. He leads the Panthers in sacks.

Carolina went 75 yards on its opening drive, but was limited to 29 yards over the next four series – all before halftime.

After two defensive takeaways and one special teams takeaway, the Panthers offense only scored three points in response.

Worth mentioning