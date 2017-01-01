Charlotte hospitals welcome first babies of 2017

Charlotte welcomed its first babies of 2017 early Sunday morning.

Charlee Marie Kraft was born at 12:23 a.m. at Carolinas Medical Center, making her the first baby of 2017 out of the three Charlotte hospitals that are part of the Carolinas HealthCare System.

“It was a pleasure to share in a wonderful experience on the first day of the year,” said delivery doctor Dr. Kelly rouse.

Charlee was born 6 pounds, 10 ounces and 19.5 inches long. She is the daughter of Lisa and Jason Kraft of Charlotte.

“Nothing better to bring in the new year with a beautiful baby girl. Happy New Year, everyone,” said the family.

Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center welcomed its first baby, a boy, at 1:52 a.m Sunday morning.

Khylin Cheyenne Gomes weighed in at 6 pounds, 8 ounces and 19.5 inches long.

He is the son of Katrina Gaither and Ameche Gomes and has four brothers.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.