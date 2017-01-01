BLOG: 2016 Weather Year in Review

Happy 2017, we've made it another trip around the sun!

We are starting out the New Year with a soggy set-up locally, which is not a bad thing since we are carrying over our 8" rain deficit from 2016 into the new year.

Of course, the severe drought and resulting wildfires was one huge weather highlight locally (and I don't mean highlight in a positive way.. just in term of significance) so I thought I would compile a short list of some other weather highlights (for the Charlotte area) over the last year.

Precipitation-wise, our highest daily rainfall total came on October 8th from Hurricane Matthew. We saw 2.12" of rain that day, which, ironically, was followed by a record dry streak.

Beginning October 9th, we began a 35-day dry streak which lasted through November 12th, and ended up being the 4th longest dry streak in Charlotte on record.

We didn't see much snow in 2016, with the only measurable snow event occurring over January 22nd and 23rd. We saw 3.3", and although there were a few other days through February that recorded a trace, that was the only real winter storm we saw last year.

Another big weather event we saw locally was the Steele Creek tornado from November 30th, which ended up being an EF1 with max winds of 90mph, and was the first confirmed tornado in a few years for the greater Charlotte area.

Temperature-wise, the coldest we ever got in the city in 2016 was 14° on January 19th, and the hottest we ever got was 99° on July 27th. Interestingly, we never hit 100° last year after having several 100° days in 2015.

Meteorologist Lyndsay Tapases