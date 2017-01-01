Man drives car into pond in south Charlotte - | WBTV Charlotte

A man drove a car into a pond in south Charlotte Sunday morning.

Police arrived at a pond off of Red Oak Blvd to find the man was driving the car in only his undergarments.

He is expected to be charged with a DWI.

