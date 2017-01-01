Fire damages Salisbury home

Fire damaged a home on Bringle Ferry Road in Salisbury late Saturday night.

Firefighters responded to a call in the 400 block of Bringle Ferry Road near the intersection of Long Street just before midnight.

Witnesses said the fire in the home was brought under control quickly by firefighters, though a second alarm was initially called.

No one was injured. Investigators have not released the cause of the fire.

