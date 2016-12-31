Lenoir motorcycle club reaching out to others for the new year

Rick Coffey says he loves to ride his motorcycle and especially with a group of friends he has in Lenoir.

Last summer they started a club called the Rolling Saints but says it is more than just having fun together, he says. "We try to help people too."

When a family of seven lost their home to a fire two weeks ago, the group collected money to buy gift cards for the family. Before they could take the cards to them, however, there had been such an outpouring from the community that officials decided others might be in more need of the help.

On New Year's Eve, despite temperatures in the 40's, more than a dozen members of the club went out seeking people who could use the cards.

They wound up at Leo's, a homeless shelter in Lenoir where men, women and even families can find a safe place.

The group brought food and handed 9 gift cards to officials at the shelter who planned to give them to the 9 people who were there.

"Thank you so much," said the unnamed official, "You guys are awesome."

Before leaving, several members got handshakes and hugs. As they rode off, club members said they were already thinking of who to help next.

They hope the club will grow and that fundraising efforts will continue to be successful.0

"We will be having poker runs, raffles and other events," said Coffey.

Anyone looking for information on the club is urged to check out their Facebook page on Rolling Saints RC.

