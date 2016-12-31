Bell Tower bathed in purple for New Year's celebration

The City of Salisbury Parks and Recreation Department will celebrate its annual New Year’s Eve at the Bell Tower event 8 p.m. to midnight.

The evening will feature the ringing of the newly-repaired bell in the Bell Tower as the clock strikes midnight.

Highlights of the merriment will include a variety of food trucks, a live feed of the Times Square countdown, and games and activities for children and adults alike.

Live entertainment will be provided by Live House and DJ Doublebass.

This event is free and open to the public.

