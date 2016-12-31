Hap's Grill in Salisbury changes hands

One of Salisbury's most iconic dining spots is now under new ownership.

Greg Culp has sold Hap's Grill to Jamie Gobbel. Gobbel has been working at Hap's for the past eleven years.

Culp broke the news on Facebook Saturday night.

"After 30 years of being in the grill and 22 years owning it, it is time for me to move on to the next half of my life," Culp posted. "Thanks to all of our wonderful customers for all the years of support!"

Culp indicated he would spend more time scuba diving. He is also the owner of the Salisbury Scuba.

Hap's Grill was started by Hap Alexander in 1986 and sold to Greg eight years later. Greg didn't change the familiar formula that Hap established, and things aren't going to change now, according to Culp.

"Everything will stay exactly the same!! So go by soon, eat lunch, and wish Jamie the best of luck! Never know, you may see me there eating lunch," Culp wrote.

Hap's Grill is a longtime favorite and lines frequently form on the sidewalk on N. Main St. during lunch while customers wait patiently for a hot dog, hamburger, or maybe both.

The grill has been featured in several magazines, newspapers and television features.

