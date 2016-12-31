Overturned SUV shuts down I-77 NB at Remount Rd. exit

A crash involving an overturned SUV is causing major traffic issues on I-77 Saturday evening.

The crash happened before 4:30 p.m. on I-77 near exit 8 for Remount Road.

All northbound lanes were closed as emergency crews responded to the scene. There were also delays in southbound lanes from people looking at the crash.

According to MEDIC, one person was hurt and taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

DOT officials expect the crash to be cleared by 6:30 p.m., but by 5:20 p.m. traffic was beginning to move around the crash.

