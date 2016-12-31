Community rallies to help Kings Mountain coach in his battle with cancer

"A good guy needs your prayers." That's the title of a GoFundMe page set up for Kings Mountain High School Football Assistant Coach Jeff Putnam.

He's better known as "Coach Put" around the Kings Mountain community. It hasn't been long since his wife, Sharon, beat an aggressive form of breast cancer. Now, Coach Put is battling cancer himself.

A surgery to remove a tumor from his kidney last week could not be performed because the cancer spread.

Coach Putt isn't alone in his fight. While he's getting treatment to help shrink the tumors, the Kings Mountain football team and coaching staff are rallying their support to help him in his battle. Along with the Go Fund Me page, t-shirts with the message, "Stronger Than Cancer #CoachPutStrong," are being sold with 100% of the proceeds going to Coach Put. More than 300 of them have been sold so far.

Mike Harris, an Assistant Coach with Kings Mountain High School, is helping get the word out about Coach Putnam's fight. He shared the GoFundMe page and details about what Coach Putt means to the community on the high school athletics forum, NC Preps.

"We had really good expectations on the surgery. We thought it was going to go a lot better than what it did. Once I saw Sharon set up the GoFundMe page, I said, I think if she's asking for help they probably need it because that's not like them," said Harris.

Putnam and his wife have been a staple in the community for 30 years, coaching and umpiring at all levels. He's always had a big impact on student athletes.

"His players take on his personality, they're usually the toughest guys on the team," said Head Football Coach, Greg Lloyd.

Putnam, returned home from the hospital Friday, will start chemotherapy soon. He says the support from his friends, family and the community is keeping him going.

"It's an emotional struggle. A person doesn't get cancer, family and friends and everybody gets cancer," Coach Putnam said. "Just the support, you know, it's like a slap on the behind. It's what bucks you up and makes you bow your neck and go out there and do it another day, and that's important."

You can donate to Coach Put's GoFundMe page, but clicking THIS LINK. And visit "A good guy needs your prayers" page HERE

If you would like to purchase a #CoachPutStrong t-shirt, you can contact Kings Mountain High School and ask for Matt Bridges at 704-476-8330.

