Molly's Kids: Birthday boy turns 1 and looks ahead to open heart surgery.

Happy Birthday Griffin Springer!

Griffin is from Carolina Beach, bam smack next to Kure. He's scheduled to have heart surgery on January 6.

Jody Springer says learning about her son's heart defect made her question herself.

“Was it that glass of wine/coffee/sushi I had?”

“Did I work out too much?”

“Should I have taken my prenatal vitamins more regularly?”

It’s none of those things, of course. No one knows why some children are born with congenital heart defects but I sure love Jody’s dark admittance that she looked back at herself first. What a natural reaction.

“We still aren’t sure exactly what type of surgery will happen next week,” Jody said. “Griffin’s heart has ‘complicated anatomy’, meaning it’s too complicated to simply read the cath report and say, ‘Here’s how to fix this’. A team of cardiologists proposed two recommendations.”

Of the two options, one is to repair the ventricle septal defect (VSD) to relieve pressure and reduce swelling on his pulmonary artery. That option would likely require added surgeries and would mean Griffin would be on blood thinners for life.

The other option is a “double switch” – a more risky procedure, but potentially a longer success rate.

Though it could still change depending on the results of some upcoming tests, Jody says the family is leaning towards “double switch”.

“The double switch is 8-12 hours of open heart surgery with an average of ten days in the hospital for recovery,” Jody says. “I’ve talked with a great doctor at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta who has done 17 double switches in his career… two of those in the last year and one in just the last week!”

Those numbers don’t sound huge, but Jody says she and her husband were originally told they’d have a hard time finding a surgeon who had done this procedure more than ten times, so 17 seems pretty great.

“He has also had 100% success rate with these surgeries,” Jody says. “One of his former patients is now a high school cross country star.”

No one plans to spend their holiday getting ready to send their baby into open-heart surgery, but Jody says they’re ready as you can be.

“Despite so much unknown we are at peace with this path,” she said. “We originally thought we’d be in the hospital for Christmas and Griffin’s birthday, so we’re grateful not to leave for Atlanta until the 4th.”

Enjoy today’s milestone, Griffin. Good luck with whatever happens next Friday. You’ve got support across the whole state.

- Molly

**Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Grantham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published there – which is why it’s written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story and updates on all #MollysKids here.**

Copyright 2016 WBTV. All rights reserved.