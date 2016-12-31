Four teenagers arrested for multiple armed robberies and carjackings

Four teenagers were arrested in connection with multiple armed robberies and carjackings in the Steele Creek and Hickory Grove Divisions.

Police arrested Kevin Irigoyen, 18, Luis Rivera, 17, Douglas Ramirez, 16, and Steven Batista, 16, on charges related to 10 crimes in a span of four days.

One woman, who asked to remain anonymous, says her boyfriend was one of their victims.

"Cell phone taken, wallets, your identity is in there, now they have your address, your money, your keys," she said. "You hear about it on the news, you see it on the news, but you don't expect to be the news."

On Friday police say they found Irigoyen in a stolen vehicle that was involved in a carjacking. Police found Rivera in Huntersville later that day and both suspects were arrested and interviewed. During the course of the investigation, police identified Ramirez as an additional suspect. Police arrested the fourth suspect, Batista, during a traffic stop while driving a reportedly stolen vehicle.

The woman and her boyfriend were not hurt, but she says she knows it could have turned violent, and maybe even deadly.

"I was going to block their entry, because they can't get out but one way. He was like, 'no, they have a gun,' so I called police," she said.

Below is a list of the armed robbery and carjackings the four are accused of:

On Dec. 27, officers responded to 6601 Yateswood Drive for an armed robbery. The victim said he was attempting to leave for work and saw a vehicle pull up with two people inside. A third person approached him with a gun and demanded property. The suspects took the victim’s wallet and vehicle.

On Dec. 29, officers responded to 6625 Dupont Drive for an armed robbery. The victim said he returned to his apartment and was approached by several people ordering him to get out of his vehicle. The victim attempted to run and one of the suspects fired a shot at him. The suspects took the victim’s vehicle.

On Dec. 29, officers responded to 5911 Farm Pond Lane for larceny of a vehicle. The victim said he went to his vehicle that was parked outside and realized he left something in the house. He went inside and came back out and saw his vehicle leaving the parking lot. The victim said he did not leave his vehicle running and may have dropped his keys nearby.

On Dec. 29, officers responded to 6841 Saddle Point Road for an armed robbery. The victim said he was walking down the road and approached by several suspects that got out of a vehicle. One of the suspects has a gun and demanded property.

·On Dec. 29, officers responded to 6516 Touchwood Drive for larceny of a vehicle. The victim said she left her vehicle running in the driveway and it was no longer there when she returned outside.

On Dec. 30, officers responded to 2008 El Verano Circle for an armed robbery. The victim said she was by her vehicle when she noticed another vehicle pull into the complex with several people inside. The passenger got out of the vehicle and approached her with a gun. An additional suspect got out of the vehicle and took the victim’s vehicle.

On Dec. 30, officers responded to 6625 Dupont Drive for an armed robbery. The victim said she was sitting in her vehicle when someone approached her with a gun and demanded her to get out of her car. The suspect attempted to take the victim’s vehicle, but due to a broken gear shift, he could not drive it. The suspect then left the scene.

On Dec. 30, officers responded to 5012 Cherrycrest Lane for an armed robbery. The victim said he was sitting in his vehicle when two males approached him at gunpoint. The suspects robbed him of his money and phone and left the scene.

·On Dec. 30, officers responded to 6150 Old Pineville Road for an armed robbery. The victim was sitting in his vehicle when he saw a vehicle pull into the parking lot. A person got out of the vehicle, armed with a gun and told the victim he needed his truck and didn’t want any trouble. The victim got out of the vehicle and the suspect got inside and drove off.

·On Dec. 30, officers responded to 5415 Kimmerly Woods Drive for an armed robbery. The victim said he was sitting in his vehicle when four people got out of a truck and approached him. One of the suspects was armed with a gun and demanded money and his car keys. The suspects robbed him at gunpoint and took his vehicle.

Irigoyen is charged with four counts of conspiracy to commit armed robbery and for counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Rivera is charged with three counts of conspiracy to commit armed robbery and three counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Ramirez is charged with three counts of conspiracy to commit armed robbery and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Batista is charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery, robbery with a dangerous weapon, larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

This is an ongoing investigation.

