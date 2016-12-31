Four teenagers arrested for multiple armed robberies and carjackings

Four teenagers were arrested in connection with multiple armed robberies and carjackings in the Steele Creek and Hickory Grove Divisions.
Police arrested Kevin Irigoyen, 18, Luis Rivera, 17, Douglas Ramirez, 16, and Steven Batista, 16, on charges related to 10 crimes in a span of four days.
One woman, who asked to remain anonymous, says her boyfriend was one of their victims.
"Cell phone taken, wallets, your identity is in there, now they have your address, your money, your keys," she said. "You hear about it on the news, you see it on the news, but you don't expect to be the news."
On Friday police say they found Irigoyen in a stolen vehicle that was involved in a carjacking. Police found Rivera in Huntersville later that day and both suspects were arrested and interviewed. During the course of the investigation, police identified Ramirez as an additional suspect. Police arrested the fourth suspect, Batista, during a traffic stop while driving a reportedly stolen vehicle.
The woman and her boyfriend were not hurt, but she says she knows it could have turned violent, and maybe even deadly.
"I was going to block their entry, because they can't get out but one way. He was like, 'no, they have a gun,' so I called police," she said.
Below is a list of the armed robbery and carjackings the four are accused of:
Irigoyen is charged with four counts of conspiracy to commit armed robbery and for counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon.
Rivera is charged with three counts of conspiracy to commit armed robbery and three counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon.
Ramirez is charged with three counts of conspiracy to commit armed robbery and robbery with a dangerous weapon.
Batista is charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery, robbery with a dangerous weapon, larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.
This is an ongoing investigation.
