Bond denied for man accused in Charlotte woman's murder

Police in Myrtle Beach arrested the man accused of killing a Charlotte woman Friday night.

Humberto Alvarez Mendoza, 44, is wanted in Nia Hantzopoulos; death after she went missing a few weeks ago. Mendoza's bond was denied according to Myrtle Beach police.

Hantzopoulos's funeral was Saturday. Her family spoke to WBTV shortly after returning home.

"Our hearts are broken, very sad, very bitter. We're devestated," said Virginia Karras, Hantzopoulos's daughter.

RELATED: Charlotte woman missing since last week

According to the police warrant, Mendoza has been missing since Dec. 21.

In mid-December, a man called the police to say his wife, Nia Hantzopoulos, was missing. She was last seen leaving the day before from Quail Ridge Drive.

At the time, Hantzopoulos was believed to be traveling to the Goodwill on Johnston Road before she headed to the Barnyard Flea Market, where she sold jewelry. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said she was driving a silver 2005 Toyota Avalon.

According to the warrant, video surveillance, and witness say Hantzopoulos was with a man, later identified as 44-year-old Humberto Alvarez Mendoza. The two were reportedly seen in the store for about ten minutes and then left at the same time.

RELATED: Warrant: Murder suspect asked roommate to help move woman's body

Monday, police went to Mendoza's apartment in Pineville and talked with a man who said he was Mendoza's roommate.

The man told police he came home from work December 16 and Mendoza was there. About an hour later, Mendoza reportedly asked his roommate for help moving something.

"They went outside to a vehicle that was backed into a parking space about fifteen feet from the apartment, and he helped Mendoza load a heavy object wrapped in a white sheet in the truck of the vehicle," the report states. "The [roommate] said Mendoza told him it was a deer, but the [roommate] said his prior experience with deer hunting made him think the object was too heavy and not shaped like a deer."

Tuesday, CMPD said they found Hantzopoulos' body, along with her missing vehicle in a popular shopping center in Ballantyne. Her family told WBTV Hantzopoulos was found in the trunk of the car.

According to police, he was arrested Friday for being a fugitive in the state of North Carolina.

"He's going to go to jail now, and get what his punishment is," said Xena Balaouras, Hantzopoulos's granddaughter.

Even though Mendoza is now in police custody, Balaouras says it won't bring back her grandmother.

"He took something from me. That pain will never be healed. He took half of me, my heart. He can never fix that. Nobody can ever fix that pain, what he caused to us," Balaouras said.

Mendoza will be brought back to Charlotte on a first-degree murder charge.

RELATED:



Copyright 2016 WBTV. All rights reserved.