Driver identified in wrong-way fatal crash on I-85

One person is dead following a wrong-way fatal crash in north Charlotte Saturday morning.

Kenny Chu, 22, was traveling northbound on the I-85 southbound lanes near Brookshire hit two other cars.

According to police, alcohol and drugs appear to be a factor.

Police confirm Chu, going the wrong way, died on the scene.

The driver of the second car, Kristin Adams, was taken to Carolinas Medical Center for serious injuries. Dennis Hall was the driver of the third vehicle, he was not injured.

Officials arrived around 3:30 a.m.and the scene was clear by 7:30 a.m.

No other details have been released at this time.

