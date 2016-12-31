Suspect charged in deadly stabbing of Rowan Co. man

NCDOT announced on Friday that it hired Mercator Advisors LLC to conduct a review of the project.More >>
NCDOT announced on Friday that it hired Mercator Advisors LLC to conduct a review of the project.More >>
The shooting happened around 3 p.m. in River Street Park, which is on N. River Street off of E. Charlotte Avenue.More >>
The shooting happened around 3 p.m. in River Street Park, which is on N. River Street off of E. Charlotte Avenue.More >>
People were advised to avoid the area if possible.More >>
People were advised to avoid the area if possible.More >>
The incident happened just after 4:30 p.m. on the 3400 block of Oak Arbor Lane in the Grier Heights neighborhood.More >>
The incident happened just after 4:30 p.m. on the 3400 block of Oak Arbor Lane in the Grier Heights neighborhood.More >>
The shooting happened in the 7500 block of Glenncannon Drive in east Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.More >>
The shooting happened in the 7500 block of Glenncannon Drive in east Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.More >>