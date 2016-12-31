Suspect charged in deadly stabbing of Rowan Co. man

One person is charged in the death of a man in Rowan County.

According to police, Jermail Blake, 37, is charged with voluntary manslaughter in the death of 36-year-old Altereck Rashad Shields Saturday morning.

Police arrived at 180 Apex Lane in Cleveland around 4 a.m. for a reported stabbing and found Shields in the backyard of the residence.

Detectives said he probably died of injuries from a knife, but was involved in a physical fight prior to his death.

In a statement sent to WBTV, Shields' family said "he was a loving father who adored his children and family."

Blake is in the Rowan County Detention Center under a $250,000 secured bond.

