Troopers urge drivers not to drink and drive New Year’s weekend

Many will spend New Year’s Eve celebrating in and around the Queen City this weekend.

Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol are asking that those partaking in the festivities stay responsible.

There was a deadly accident on I-85 early Friday morning and investigators believe alcohol may have played a role in the crash.

“Unfortunately, like last night, we can’t save everybody and that’s the sad thing about it,” said Sgt. Jeff Nash with the NC Highway Patrol.

Mitchell Ray Mobley, 43, was hit on I-85 near exit 33 from a driver traveling the wrong way. Mobley did not survive.

RELATED: One victim identified in wrong-way fatal crash, alcohol may be factor

Nash encourages others not to consume alcohol before getting behind the wheel.

“Don’t drink and drive. There’s plenty of other ways to get home or get around Charlotte,” said Nash.

He said that troopers will be out looking for speeders and that a sobriety checkpoint may be set up as well.

Copyright 2016 WBTV. All rights reserved.