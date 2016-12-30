BLOG: Dry, chilly New Year's Eve, wet start to 2017

Clear and cold tonight, everyone across the WBTV viewing area will be down into the 20s at daybreak.

Dry and seasonably cold Saturday, early sun gives way to increasing and thickening clouds, highs near 50 for most neighborhoods.

Likely stays overcast but dry (aside from some spotty rain in the mountains, perhaps a little sleet at the onset) for New Years Eve for most of the region with readings in the 40s and an overnight low in the mid to upper 30s.

Sunday is mostly cloudy and chilly, again near 50 with occasional rain (50% chance).

Better chances (80%) for Monday... I’ve designated it as an alert day because a lot of folks will be going back to work. Roads are likely to be wet for the morning commute and there might be a second round of heavier rain later in the day, perhaps even some thunder... highs Monday in mid 50s.

Significant warm-up to follow - upper 60s Tuesday, mid to upper 60s Wednesday, then things “could” get a little interesting.

Much of the nation will be covered in Arctic air for the second half of the week, and as the Arctic air moves our way, we should be close to the storm track (think Gulf Coast lows moving NE toward the mid-Atlantic region).

Timing will be an issue, as this is a long way out. But if - BIG IF - the incoming Arctic air can marry up with Gulf moisture late in the week, there could be winter weather somewhere across the South, perhaps even close by to us.

Time will tell.

Lots of things to monitor at this point, nothing set in stone, but we’ll keep you posted.

In the meantime, Happy 2017!

AC