Flashback: The top 20 songs, movies of 1997

Here is some flashback fun for the 1990s kids. While XM Radio's 90s on 9 make us relive the golden years and make it feel like yesterday - it’s been more than 20 years!

For the past couple years, we've rang in the new year with a look back at the good old days. So here is a quick look at 1997.

It was a big year for many reasons, here are a couple highlights:

Bill Clinton is sworn in for a second term as President of the United States. Madeleine Albright becomes the first female Secretary of State

In Roslin, Scotland, scientists announce that an adult sheep named Dolly had been successfully cloned, being born the previous year. Also, the first genetically modified 3 parent baby is born.

The Phoenix Lights, a series of UFOs, are seen over Phoenix, Arizona.

The Comet Hale–Bopp makes its closest approach to Earth. In San Diego, 39 Heaven's Gate cultists commit mass suicide at their compound.

Popular television shows that debuted: Teletubbies, Pokémon, South Park

Timothy McVeigh sentenced to death for his part in the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing. Ramzi Yousef was also found guilty of masterminding the 1993 World Trade Center bombing.

Harry Potter mania begins when Bloomsbury Publishing publishes J. K. Rowling's Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone.

NASA's Pathfinder space probe lands on the surface of Mars

Steve Jobs returns to Apple Computer, Inc at Macworld in Boston. Microsoft buys a $150 million share of financially troubled Apple Computer.

Diana, Princess of Wales was killed in a car crash in Paris, her funeral at Westminster Abbey, watched by over 2 billion people worldwide

Loomis Fargo Bank Robbery: The second largest cash robbery in U.S. history ($17.3 million, mostly in small bills) occurs at the Charlotte office of Wells Fargo. An FBI investigation eventually results in 24 convictions and the recovery of approximately 95% of the stolen cash.

James Cameron's Titanic, the then highest-grossing film of all time, premieres in the U.S.

While Titanic broke the box office, it wasn't the only big hit that came out in 1997.

HINT: "You know what the difference is between you and me? I make this look GOOD."



MOBILE USERS: Click here to see the 'Top 20 Movies' from 1997

And if you listen to the 90s on 9 - it was a year of excellent music.

In fact, we cruised Billboard Magazine's Top 100 songs and found the top 20 songs from 1997.



MOBILE USERS: Click here to see the 'Top 20 Songs' from 1997

And if you enjoyed those flashbacks - make sure you check out the last couple pages from each of our slideshow. We threw in our lists that we did for 1996, 1995 and 1994.

