A public defender's challenge for Charlotteans in 2017

If you watched the September unrest unfold in the streets of uptown Charlotte, you may recognize Toussaint Romain's face. He is a public defender who tried to keep the peace between protesters and police during the riots.

Romain has watched Charlotte change this year, and he has a challenge for the city's residents in 2017.

"The question is - are you doing for someone else? And if the answer is nothing, then just do something, start small," he said.

Romain believes the solution to Charlotte's challenges begins with the ones who call it home.

"We've built these tall skyscrapers. We've grown exponentially. It's been good growth, but I think we've left a lot of people behind," he said.

Romain says the gap between Charlotte's different neighborhoods and classes helped fuel September's anger and frustration.

"It wasn't just this shooting that did it all. It's been a build up of years and years and events and events and incident after incident of officers mistreating people in certain parts of our community," he said.

CMPD Chief Kerr Putney wasn't available for an interview, but the department released the following statement:

Moving ahead in 2017, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department remains committed to identifying solutions that maintain and enhance trust between our officers and the community we serve.

CMPD added they plan to make transparency a priority by releasing body camera footage, making more incident data available to the public online via Open Data Release. They've also plan to hold more meetings in the community moving forward.

"I hope we're getting there. I think we are," Romain said.

Romain applauds CMPD's efforts, but he hopes to see more when it comes to a Civilian Review Board. The department says they're "continuing to explore the possibility of giving them subpoena power," which is exactly what Romain wants.

"That's the only thing that will hold cops accountable for the actions they commit," he said.

Romain also questioned Mayor Jennifer Roberts' actions during the unrest.

"We needed a leader during Charlotte's darkest hour of most recent history. Someone to be that calming voice. Someone to help us. Someone to be involved. Someone to tie us together. And sad to say I think she was just as afraid as anyone else," he said.

WBTV requested to sit down with Roberts, but were told she was unavailable.

Romain doesn't want to wait for policy and politics to run it's course. He thinks the cracks in Charlotte's foundation can be filled when its people step out of their neighborhood and into another.

"What are you doing to get out into the community, to get out to your brothers and sisters, to help them become a better person as well?"

