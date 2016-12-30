Man killed in industrial accident in western Rowan

A man was killed in an industrial accident in western Rowan County, according to a report from the Rowan Sheriff's Office.

According to the report, Edgardo Ulises Garcia, 45, was killed while working at T.H. Davis Scrap Metal in the 7500 block of Sherrills Ford Road. The incident happened on Tuesday just after 3:00 pm.

Garcia was running a piece of equipment and got off to check something, according to the narrative from the investigator. The piece of equipment moved forward and pinned Garcia against a very large storage bin.

The investigation is continuing.

