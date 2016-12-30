Four wanted in Boone for graffiti - | WBTV Charlotte

Four wanted in Boone for graffiti

(Source: Boone Police Department) (Source: Boone Police Department)
BOONE, NC (WBTV) -

Four people are wanted for spraying graffiti on downtown Boone businesses.

On Tuesday, Dec. 27, four people were seen on various surveillance videos damaging property on Howard, Depot and King Streets.

The four are identified as three white males and one female. The female had a long braided ponytail and one of the males was wearing a brown cowboy-style hat.

Anyone with information on this crime or any other crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 828-268-6959 / 828-737-0125 or the Boone Police Department at 828-268-6900.

