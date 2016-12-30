Mayor says Charlotte backed deal because GOP leaders vowed for first time to repeal HB2

Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts says the City Council agreed to rescind its nondiscrimination ordinance because, for the first time, Republican legislative leaders in Raleigh gave their word that such action by the city would cause the General Assembly to fully repeal House Bill 2.

“It was the first time we had heard the actual word ‘repeal,’ ” Roberts, a Democrat, told the Observer in an interview.

There had been discussions in May and September about a possible deal, but Roberts and the mostly Democratic Council had rejected the idea both times of symbolically rescinding an ordinance – designed to protect the LGBTQ community from discrimination – that had been nullified with the legislature’s approval of House Bill 2.

During those previous conversations, “I never heard the word ‘repeal’ used by the Republican leadership. I heard them say ‘We’ll do something.’ And that was not enough for me to support talking about taking our ordinance off the books.”

On Dec. 19, though, the city council voted 10-0 to do just that hours after Gov.-elect Roy Cooper called Roberts and other members of the Council to say that Senate leader Phil Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore had committed to repealing House Bill 2 – if the Charlotte Council acted first by rescinding its ordinance.

“So what was (also) different was that ... the governor-elect was personally engaged in working with the legislature and working with all parties involved to say that this is really going to happen,” Roberts said. “(Cooper) contacted several of us on the Council and said, ‘My team has been working on this. We have the word of both Phil Berger and Tim Moore that the votes are there and that, if Charlotte takes a step, they will actually remove HB2.’ ”

Berger and Moore previously said they would only consider changes in HB2 if Charlotte acted first to rescind its nondiscrimination ordinance, Roberts said.

Cooper and his staff had even met with the NBA, the NCAA and businesses that oppose House Bill 2 and had boycotted the state because of it.

But the Council’s vote did not lead to a repeal of House Bill 2. By the time the General Assembly adjourned its special session Wednesday, the deal negotiated by Cooper, legislative leaders, and the City Council had fallen apart.

Because House Republicans were divided, no bill to repeal the controversial state law reached the House floor. The Senate voted, but only after Berger added language calling for a moratorium on local ordinances like Charlotte’s. This “cooling off period” was an effort to placate GOP lawmakers who distrusted Democrats and their allies. But it also alienated Democrats, including Cooper, who said it wasn’t part of the deal.

Also complicating things: Republicans in the legislature charged that the Charlotte City Council had deceived them by keeping intact an ordinance that covers companies that do business with the city – an ordinance not blocked by House Bill 2. It had rescinded the ordinance relating to “public accommodations,” including bathrooms and locker rooms.

So, on Dec. 21, the council voted again, this time to undo all of the amendments to its non-discrimination ordinances that the council had passed in February. It also repealed a provision that would have restored their ordinances if the legislature didn’t repeal House Bill 2 by Dec. 31.

Berger, the Senate’s top Republican, blamed the Democrats for the deal’s collapse.

Roberts, who did not personally speak with Berger or Moore before Council’s vote, said she would not play “the blame game.”

“What I say (to Berger and other Republicans in the legislature) is that they’re too worried about who gets credit for what when our state is suffering,” she said. “They’re playing the blame game over and over again. All we want to do is let Charlotte be Charlotte. And let our cities thrive and prosper. And be laboratories of innovation and creativity and talent that we know they can be if they’re not preempted by the state every time they try to do something innovative.”

She pointed out that 200 cities, including Columbia, S.C., have nondiscrimination ordinances similar to Charlotte’s.

“We want to be a 21st century city that can compete,” Roberts said. “The real issue is that people who are coming to stay in our hotels or come to eat in our restaurants don’t want the owners of those hotels and restaurants to turn them away because they don’t support what they call ‘the gay lifestyle.’ ”

What kinds of reaction has Roberts received from the LGBTQ community?

“As with any group, the LGBTQ community is not monolithic. ... So we have had lots of different reactions from people I’ve spoken with,” Roberts said. “Some people, extremely disappointed and upset with the legislature. Some people, upset that Charlotte had to go first. Some people ... weary of the battle, just saying ‘All we want is equal treatment. Is that so hard in a democratic society?’ ”

Berger and Moore did not return the Observer’s phone calls.