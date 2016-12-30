Officials looking for suspects from Rowan County break-ins - | WBTV Charlotte

Officials looking for suspects from Rowan County break-ins

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -

Officials are looking for suspects who broke into several houses and cars in Rowan County.

The break-ins happened the morning of Dec. 23 in the Teeter Farm housing development off of Highway 150 near the Iredell County line.

Several residents in the community said they saw the suspects. 

The suspects parked their car, described as a bluish-silver Ford Mustang, in the parking lot of Mclaughlin's Store on Highway 150.

The vehicle has paint and body damage on the hood and above the lights.

The two are described as slim, young, white males in hooded shirts.

Anyone with information on these suspects or these crimes is asked to contact Lt. Chad Moose (704) 216-8687 or Detective Travis Allen (704) 216-8715.

