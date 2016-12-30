Hickory man charged with theft in Lincoln County

A Hickory man is charged in connection with stealing an X-Box from a home in Lincolnton.

Zachary Aaron Lovelace, 23, is charged with removing electronic equipment from a home and using credit card information on the X-Box Live account.

Lovelace denied stealing the X-Box from the house on Prince Driver, but admitted to making purchases totaling $170 on the gaming system.

He is charged with one count each of misdemeanor larceny and obtaining property by false pretenses.

Lovelace was given a $5,000 secured bond.

