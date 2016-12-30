Police looking for suspect in CVS armed robbery - | WBTV Charlotte

Police looking for suspect in CVS armed robbery

WBTV graphic WBTV graphic
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

Police are looking for a suspect who robbed a pharmacy in north Charlotte Thursday night.

The robbery happened after 8 p.m. at the CVS on 11430 N. Tryon Street.

The suspect jumped the counter and held the employees at gunpoint while demanding narcotics. During the robbery, the suspect hit one of the employees with the gun.

The suspect fled the scene on foot with 24 bottles of drugs.

The drugs include Fentanyl, Ritalin, Hydrocodone, Dextroamphetamine and Oxycodone.

The suspect has not been identified at this time.

