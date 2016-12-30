Fire sparks at house in Salisbury - | WBTV Charlotte

Fire sparks at house in Salisbury

(Source: Viewer Peggy Dramer) (Source: Viewer Peggy Dramer)
(David Beaver | WBTV) (David Beaver | WBTV)
SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) -

A fire started in a house in Salisbury Friday morning.

The fire sparked on N. Main and E. Miller street after 9 a.m.

Firefighters said the fire started on the first floor and spread to the second. The winds fanned the flames and made the fire more difficult for workers on the scene.

The family who lives in the house was believed to be away when the fire occurred. The home is normally occupied by an adult and three children.

A special page has been set up to help the family: https://www.gofundme.com/please-help-the-lockharts

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters from the Salisbury, Granite Quarry, Franklin and East Spencer departments responded, as well as Rowan County EMS.

