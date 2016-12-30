Charlotte New Year's festivities declared Extraordinary Event

The New Year's festivities in Charlotte this year are now classified as an Extraordinary Event.

City Manager Marcus D. Jones made the declaration Friday morning.

An Extraordinary Event is defined as a large-scale event or an event of national or international significance which might attract a significant number of people to a certain geographic area of the city.The City Manager's Office and CMPD determined the New Year's events meet the criteria defined in Charlotte City Code Sec. 15-310.

The Extraordinary Event designation allows the city to modify its permitting process for activities such as parades and specifies particular items that are prohibited from being brought into certain boundaries of the event.

This declaration takes into consideration several celebrations in the center city, including events at Romare Bearden Park, the NASCAR Hall of Fame Plaza, as well as other nearby venues.

There will also be some road closures for the new year. To see which roads will be affected, click here.

