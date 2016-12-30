Sheriff: One of Rowan's Most Wanted found hiding in closet - | WBTV Charlotte

Sheriff: One of Rowan's Most Wanted found hiding in closet

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) -

One of the individuals listed on the Rowan Sheriff's Most Wanted list is now in custody after being found hiding in a closet.

According to the report, Quamesha Djonte Sifford, 23, was found hiding in a closet behind a pile of clothes at a home on Knoll View Drive on Thursday.  

Investigators had received an anonymous call giving details of her whereabouts.

Two people at the home told deputies that Sifford was not there.  Deputies noted the smell of marijuana coming from the home when they arrived.

Sifford was wanted on drug charges and is being held in the Rowan County jail until she can be placed in the custody of U.S. Marshals. 

Sifford was arrested during a traffic stop July 31, 2015, and charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver cocaine, and then indicted by a federal grand jury and charged with conspiracy to distribute cocaine base and possession with intent to distribute cocaine base.

Authorities issued an arrest warrant for Sifford on August 30.

