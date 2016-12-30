WEATHER: Snow falling in the mountains this morning, slick roads - LIVE report on WBTV

Dry here in Charlotte for Friday... but considerably cooler and breezy.

Highs will only make it into the upper 40s on Friday afternoon. Rain is back in the forecast for the start of 2017 on Sunday.

If you live in the mountains, snow showers will continue into Friday morning.

It looks like most of the populations centers will receive no more than an inch or so, but there will probably be a bit more in the higher elevations outside of town where 2 to 3 inches could fall over the ridge tops.

For the rest of us, Friday will be the coldest day, with highs in the upper 40s and a chilly breeze on top of that.

New Year's weekend will be closer to normal with highs on Saturday in the lower 50s under mostly cloudy afternoon skies. Right now, it looks like evening celebrations should stay dry, but it may be a close call, as patchy light rain won't be very far off.

New Year's Day does bring another rain chance with chilly highs in the low to mid-50s and Monday looks to be wet as well as many go back to work.

Hope you have a great Friday and holiday weekend!

Meteorologist Chris Larson

