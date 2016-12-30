One victim identified in wrong-way fatal crash, alcohol may be factor

A fatal crash in Charlotte leaves two dead early Friday morning.

Mitchell Ray Mobley, 43, was hit on I-85 near exit 33 from a driver traveling the wrong way.

The multi-car crash happened after 2 a.m., closing all northbound lanes for a time.

Police said they believe alcohol is a contributing factor.

Police were responding to a call about a vehicle going south in the northbound lane on the interstate.

The driver of the car going the wrong way was a female in a 2001 Toyota, she died on scene.

Her name has not been released yet.

The driver of the car she hit, Mobley, also died on scene.

The female passenger in Mobley's car was taken to Carolinas Medical Center and is in critical condition.

