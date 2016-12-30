BREAKING: Two dead in crash that has I-85 NB closed - | WBTV Charlotte

WakeUp

BREAKING: Two dead in crash that has I-85 NB closed

By Christine Sperow, Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography

Hello everyone. It's the last Friday before the new year!

This is Christine Sperow in the WBTV newsroom. This is a quick note. I just wanted to let you know the stories we'll be covering when you watch WBTV News This Morning. We're live from 4:30-9:00 a.m. Start your morning with us right now!

BREAKING TRAFFIC ALERT: We have been on the scene of a terrible crash on I-85 northbound at mile marker 33. Two people died. As of now the northbound lanes are still closed.

RELATED: Wrong-way driver causes fatal crash on I-85, two dead?

WBTV's Micah Smith will be reporting live. She has more details on what happened and will be watching for when the interstate will reopen.

WEATHER CHANGES: Let it snow! Meteorologist Chris Larson's forecast was spot on when he talked about the snowfall expected in the mountains. We are there to show you how much snow fell and how it's impacting that area.

WBTV's Kristen Hampton traveled to Boone in Storm 3. Watch for her reports starting at 5 a.m.

Dozens of families are waking up in temporary housing this morning. We have video of that terrible apartment fire in Pineville that left them displaced. We have new information on this fire investigation, including how two firefighters who got hurt are doing.

RELATED: Residents displaced after massive fire at Pineville-area apartments

There is a lot more to cover. Join us on air now for the very latest.

Christine

Copyright 2016 WBTV. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • "Sci-fi" cancer therapy fights brain tumors, study finds

    "Sci-fi" cancer therapy fights brain tumors, study finds

    Sunday, April 2 2017 9:36 PM EDT2017-04-03 01:36:20 GMT
    In this March 29, 2017 photo, Joyce Endresen wears an Optune therapy device for brain cancer, as she speaks on a phone at work in Aurora, Ill. She was diagnosed in December 2014 with Glioblastoma. (AP Photo/Carrie Antlfinger)In this March 29, 2017 photo, Joyce Endresen wears an Optune therapy device for brain cancer, as she speaks on a phone at work in Aurora, Ill. She was diagnosed in December 2014 with Glioblastoma. (AP Photo/Carrie Antlfinger)

    Many doctors are skeptical of the therapy, called tumor treating fields, and it’s not a cure. It’s also ultra-expensive -- $21,000 a month. But in the study, more than twice as many patients were alive five years after getting it, plus the usual chemotherapy, than those given just the chemo -- 13 percent versus 5 percent.

    More >>

    Many doctors are skeptical of the therapy, called tumor treating fields, and it’s not a cure. It’s also ultra-expensive -- $21,000 a month. But in the study, more than twice as many patients were alive five years after getting it, plus the usual chemotherapy, than those given just the chemo -- 13 percent versus 5 percent.

    More >>

  • Man and woman killed in east Charlotte, Amber Alert issued for missing 11-year-old

    Man and woman killed in east Charlotte, Amber Alert issued for missing 11-year-old

    Sunday, April 2 2017 8:32 PM EDT2017-04-03 00:32:22 GMT
    Arieyana Forney (Source: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police)Arieyana Forney (Source: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police)

    The shooting happened in the 7500 block of Glenncannon Drive in east Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police. 

    More >>

    The shooting happened in the 7500 block of Glenncannon Drive in east Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police. 

    More >>

  • BLOG: First Alert Day issued for Monday, heavy rain and strong winds possible

    BLOG: First Alert Day issued for Monday, heavy rain and strong winds possible

    Sunday, April 2 2017 8:04 PM EDT2017-04-03 00:04:10 GMT
    (Source: Leigh Brock/WBTV)(Source: Leigh Brock/WBTV)

    There is a storm system currently moving through the Deep South. It brought heavy rain, hail, wind damage and even tornadoes to parts of Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi.

    More >>

    There is a storm system currently moving through the Deep South. It brought heavy rain, hail, wind damage and even tornadoes to parts of Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly