BREAKING: Two dead in crash that has I-85 NB closed

Hello everyone. It's the last Friday before the new year!
This is Christine Sperow in the WBTV newsroom. This is a quick note. I just wanted to let you know the stories we'll be covering when you watch WBTV News This Morning. We're live from 4:30-9:00 a.m. Start your morning with us right now!
BREAKING TRAFFIC ALERT: We have been on the scene of a terrible crash on I-85 northbound at mile marker 33. Two people died. As of now the northbound lanes are still closed.
WBTV's Micah Smith will be reporting live. She has more details on what happened and will be watching for when the interstate will reopen.
WEATHER CHANGES: Let it snow! Meteorologist Chris Larson's forecast was spot on when he talked about the snowfall expected in the mountains. We are there to show you how much snow fell and how it's impacting that area.
WBTV's Kristen Hampton traveled to Boone in Storm 3. Watch for her reports starting at 5 a.m.
Dozens of families are waking up in temporary housing this morning. We have video of that terrible apartment fire in Pineville that left them displaced. We have new information on this fire investigation, including how two firefighters who got hurt are doing.
There is a lot more to cover. Join us on air now for the very latest.
Christine
Many doctors are skeptical of the therapy, called tumor treating fields, and it’s not a cure. It’s also ultra-expensive -- $21,000 a month. But in the study, more than twice as many patients were alive five years after getting it, plus the usual chemotherapy, than those given just the chemo -- 13 percent versus 5 percent.More >>
The shooting happened in the 7500 block of Glenncannon Drive in east Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.More >>
There is a storm system currently moving through the Deep South. It brought heavy rain, hail, wind damage and even tornadoes to parts of Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi.More >>
Is Harry Potter your thing? Do you read and watch everything that comes up regarding J.K. Rowling's iconic characters? If so, you won't want to miss the special Harry Potter celebration coming to Horizons Unlimited on Saturday.More >>
Catawba College’s Writer-in-Residence, Dr. Janice Fuller, will celebrate her upcoming retirement at the end of this academic year with a reading of her poetry at 7 p.m., Thursday, April 6, in Tom Smith Auditorium in Ketner Hall on campus.More >>
