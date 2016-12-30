BREAKING: Two dead in crash that has I-85 NB closed

Hello everyone. It's the last Friday before the new year!

This is Christine Sperow in the WBTV newsroom. This is a quick note. I just wanted to let you know the stories we'll be covering when you watch WBTV News This Morning. We're live from 4:30-9:00 a.m. Start your morning with us right now!

BREAKING TRAFFIC ALERT: We have been on the scene of a terrible crash on I-85 northbound at mile marker 33. Two people died. As of now the northbound lanes are still closed.

RELATED: Wrong-way driver causes fatal crash on I-85, two dead?

WBTV's Micah Smith will be reporting live. She has more details on what happened and will be watching for when the interstate will reopen.

WEATHER CHANGES: Let it snow! Meteorologist Chris Larson's forecast was spot on when he talked about the snowfall expected in the mountains. We are there to show you how much snow fell and how it's impacting that area.

WBTV's Kristen Hampton traveled to Boone in Storm 3. Watch for her reports starting at 5 a.m.

Dozens of families are waking up in temporary housing this morning. We have video of that terrible apartment fire in Pineville that left them displaced. We have new information on this fire investigation, including how two firefighters who got hurt are doing.

RELATED: Residents displaced after massive fire at Pineville-area apartments

There is a lot more to cover. Join us on air now for the very latest.

Christine

Copyright 2016 WBTV. All rights reserved.