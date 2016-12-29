Rowan Chamber welcomes new officers - | WBTV Charlotte

Rowan Chamber welcomes new officers

Source: Rowan Chamber Source: Rowan Chamber
SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) -

Tim Norris, Vice President of Healthcare Management Consultants, and Janet Spriggs, Chief Operating Officer of Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, have been named respectively Chair of the Board and Chair-elect for the Rowan County Chamber of Commerce.

“The Chamber is honored to have such wonderful business volunteers in our leadership succession,” said Ted Goins, 2016 Chair of the Board.

Norris will take over as Chair of the Board on January 1, 2017. Spriggs will serve as Chair of the Board in 2018 and continue to serve as 2017 Division Chair - Education & Workforce.

Other members of the Chamber’s 2017 Executive Committee include: Brent Parks, Brent H Parks CPA PA, Treasurer; Starling Johnson, Johnson Concrete, Div. Chair – Membership; Terry Osborne, Rowan County ABC Board, Div. Chair – Business Advocacy; Ted Goins, Lutheran Services Carolinas, Immediate Past Chair; and, Elaine Spalding, President.

New Board members are: Alisha Byrd, Gemstones Academy/Byrd Staffing; Gary Blabon, Novant Health Rowan Medical Center; Bob Cartner, Chandler Concrete; Rita Foil, Rowan-Salisbury Schools; and, Nancy Wyrick, F & M Bank.

Continuing Board members are: Jay Abraham, Catawba College; Nick Adkins, Edward Jones – China Grove; Greg Anderson, Salisbury Post; Martha Bostian, David Post Law Firm; Ryan Dayvault, UNC Chapel Hill – Nutrition Research Institute – Kannapolis; Luke Fisher, Carrol Fisher Construction; Sherry Hargrave, Superior Home Care; Nicole Holmes –Matangira, Holmes Iron & Metal/Matangira Recycling; Dr. Orlando Lewis, Livingstone College; Buddy Poole, WSAT 1280; and, Lee Snow, AXA Advisors-Snow Benefits Group.     

The Chamber’s 91st Annual Gala will be held on Thurs., January 12, 6 p.m. at Livingstone College’s Hospitality Center. The gavel will officially pass from Goins to Norris at this event and annual awards will also be presented. The theme will feature the new Rowan Brand, “Originals Working Together!” The event is being held in cooperation with the Rowan County Convention & Visitors Bureau and RowanWorks Economic Development.     

The Rowan Chamber is a not-for-profit business advocacy organization with over 850 member firms. Member benefits include business advocacy, community development, professional development, leadership training, discounts to members and networking events. 

If you would like information on becoming a member of the Rowan Chamber, please contact us at (704) 633-4221 or info@rowanchamber.com or www.rowanchamber.com.

