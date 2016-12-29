Residents displaced after massive fire at Pineville-area apartments

Many doctors are skeptical of the therapy, called tumor treating fields, and it’s not a cure. It’s also ultra-expensive -- $21,000 a month. But in the study, more than twice as many patients were alive five years after getting it, plus the usual chemotherapy, than those given just the chemo -- 13 percent versus 5 percent.More >>
Many doctors are skeptical of the therapy, called tumor treating fields, and it’s not a cure. It’s also ultra-expensive -- $21,000 a month. But in the study, more than twice as many patients were alive five years after getting it, plus the usual chemotherapy, than those given just the chemo -- 13 percent versus 5 percent.More >>
The shooting happened in the 7500 block of Glenncannon Drive in east Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.More >>
The shooting happened in the 7500 block of Glenncannon Drive in east Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.More >>
There is a storm system currently moving through the Deep South. It brought heavy rain, hail, wind damage and even tornadoes to parts of Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi.More >>
There is a storm system currently moving through the Deep South. It brought heavy rain, hail, wind damage and even tornadoes to parts of Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi.More >>
Is Harry Potter your thing? Do you read and watch everything that comes up regarding J.K. Rowling's iconic characters? If so, you won't want to miss the special Harry Potter celebration coming to Horizons Unlimited on Saturday.More >>
Is Harry Potter your thing? Do you read and watch everything that comes up regarding J.K. Rowling's iconic characters? If so, you won't want to miss the special Harry Potter celebration coming to Horizons Unlimited on Saturday.More >>
Catawba College’s Writer-in-Residence, Dr. Janice Fuller, will celebrate her upcoming retirement at the end of this academic year with a reading of her poetry at 7 p.m., Thursday, April 6, in Tom Smith Auditorium in Ketner Hall on campus.More >>
Catawba College’s Writer-in-Residence, Dr. Janice Fuller, will celebrate her upcoming retirement at the end of this academic year with a reading of her poetry at 7 p.m., Thursday, April 6, in Tom Smith Auditorium in Ketner Hall on campus.More >>