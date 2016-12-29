Residents displaced after massive fire at Pineville-area apartments

An apartment building in Pineville caught on fire late Thursday morning, resulting in multiple people being forced from their homes.

The fire sparked around 11:30 a.m. at the Willow Ridge Apartments on 9411 Willow Ridge Rd. Four fire departments with over 40 firefighters responded to the scene.

According to Medic, all residents were removed from the building and no injuries were reported. Two firefighters, however, were transported to the hospital for dehydration and over-heating.

"Right now, we've got two firefighters being evaluated for heat exhaustion," said Assistant Fire Chief Jason Klemowicz of the Pineville Fire Department.

Both firefighters who had to be treated are expected to be OK.

Klemowicz said the wind might have had a role in making the fire tough to contain.

At one point, crews had to be pulled back while the apartment was still burning.

"Just due to the amount of fire, we had to back out, just for safety reasons," Klemowicz said.

Because of the dangerous conditions, and how massive the fire was, Klemowicz said it's fortunate nobody was seriously hurt.

"We're lucky everybody was out safely - no major injuries. It was definitely an unfortunate event that this happened, but luckily nobody was hurt," Klemowicz said.

Bill Jordan, a resident of the complex, and his wife were forced out of their building. Their unit never caught fire, but they were right next to the flames.

“I walked out here and I watched the flames right there,” said Jordan from his back porch.

He and his wife returned to their unit Thursday night to collect some belongings they needed. They plan on staying in a hotel Thursday night and then re-locating to another unit.

"It’s kind of an annoying, aggravating day of 'what do we do now?'” explained Jordan.

The couple seemed to be in positive spirits Thursday, but acknowledged that they will still be inconvenienced by the situation.

“All my TVs are in there and I’m gonna miss a lot of football, but that’s part of life," said Jordan. "It could be worse.”

The cause of the fire is still being determined.

