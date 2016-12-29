Furnace fire spreads at building in Salisbury

A fire sparked at a building in Salisbury Thursday morning.

The fire started around 11 a.m. at the Norandal USA/Granges plant on 1709 S Jake Alexander Blvd.

According to officials, the fire started in a furnace and extended to other parts of the building.

The three-alarm fire triggered a large response from local fire departments, including Salisbury, Kannapolis, and Concord, as well as several departments within Rowan County.

Employees were evacuated from the building.

There were no reports of any injuries.

The company was formerly known as Norandal, as part of Noranda Aluminum Holdings. In August the Salisbury plant, and several others in the US, were sold to Sweden's Granges.

