Catawba County to host 2017 Spring Citizens Academy

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office will host its Spring Citizens Academy for residents of Catawba County at the beginning of 2017.

The Academy with start on Feb. 20 and last for 11 weeks, meeting each Monday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

You must be a resident of Catawba County and at least 21 years old to participate.

Topics and tours that will be covered are sheriff’s office operations, crime prevention, special tactics and response team operations, K-9 operations and demonstration, narcotics investigations, crime scene investigation, ridealongs with road patrol, tour of detention facility, tour of 911 operations center, register of deeds office, clerk of court’s office, district attorney’s office, magistrate’s office, emergency medical services, emergency management, animal control, fire-rescue division, and a graduation banquet.

To apply, complete an online application HERE, or print, complete and mail the application to Catawba County Office of Sheriff, P.O. Box 385, Newton, NC 28658.

Applications need to be received by February 13 to be considered.

