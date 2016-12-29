Bojangles’ closes SouthPark location after 10 years

The Bojangles’ restaurant on Morrison Boulevard in SouthPark has closed after 10 years.

But the closure was expected. Brian Little, a spokesman for the Charlotte-based chicken-and-biscuits chain, said the restaurant was an “express franchised location,” and that the franchisee’s rights to operate there expired this year.

The restaurant was at 6555 Morrison Blvd., next to Dairy Queen. It’s unclear what will go into that space next.

“We had a great partnership with this franchisee over the past 10 years and we wish them the best of luck in their future endeavors,” Little said.

Bojangles’, which opened in Charlotte in 1977, operates nearly 700 locations, mostly in the southeast. Last month, the chain unveiled a new design concept for its restaurants, with plans to roll out the look in Charlotte and other locations.