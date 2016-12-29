Four Paw Football: Mocha

Our friends at CMPD Animal Care and Control brought Mocha to the Morning Break set Thursday.

Mocha is described as being a sweet girl who loves to cuddle in your lap but also likes to play. She has been known to get along with other dogs.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Mocha and other dogs who need a forever home. Or visit Animal Care and Control at their location on 8315 Byrum Drive.

Copyright 2016 WBTV. All rights reserved.